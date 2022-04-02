The citizen Abdul Hamid Majid al Abeid has been forcibly disappeared since 2014

Languages Available In English

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the citizen, Abdul Hamid Majid al Abeid, born in 1980, who was a daily laborer at the time of his arrest. Abdul Hamid, from al Mayadeen city in the eastern suburbs of Deir Ez-Zour governorate, was arrested by Syrian regime forces personnel in June 2014, while he was passing through one of the regime’s checkpoints in al Qameshli city in the northern suburbs of Hasaka governorate, and taken to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.

The SNHR has also briefed the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as briefing the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, specifically in regard to Abdul Hamid’s case.

The Syrian authorities have denied any connection with the enforced disappearance of the citizen, Abdul Hamid Majid al Abeid. The SNHR has been unable to determine his fate, as have his family members, who fear that they may be arrested and tortured by regime personnel themselves if they continue to ask about his whereabouts and fate, as has happened in numerous previous cases.

The SNHR has called on the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearance, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, to intervene and to demand that the Syrian authorities release Abdul Hamid immediately, as well as to secure the release of thousands of other forcibly disappeared citizens whose whereabouts and current conditions must also be revealed.

Although the Syrian government is not a party to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances, it is indisputably a party to the International Covenant on