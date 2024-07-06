HomeStatementsSNHR Was the Most-Cited Source in the US Department of State’s International...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Was the Most-Cited Source in the US Department of State’s International Religious Freedom Report on Syria

Share

Report notes that Iran’s Government Supports the Syrian Regime on Sectarian Grounds and is Recruiting Shiite Fighters from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in the Conflict

Available In

 

The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) has released its annual report on international religious freedom for the year 2023, with Syria among the nations featured. The report notes that sectarian violence, fueled and exacerbated by the Syrian regime’s procedures, is persisting. Meanwhile, the report sheds light on the destruction of infrastructure and the targeting of individuals on the basis of sectarianism by the regime and other parties to the conflict.

The report draws upon a number of sources, which are listed in descending order below according to the number of times they were cited:

  • Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR): 10 citations.
  • Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI): Eight citations.

The report also cites other sources, such as the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The report notes that sectarian violence is continuing in Syria due to the tensions between religious groups, further exacerbated by the regime’s actions, worsening economic conditions, and the ongoing conflict in a broader sense. By the end of 2023, the report further notes, about half of the population living in Syria before the start of the popular uprising in Syria in March 2011 had been displaced. As the report further reveals, the Syrian regime’s government, with the backing of its allies Russia and Iran, continues to commit human rights violations against dissidents, who are mostly Sunni Muslims, with regime forces also destroying places of worship, hospitals, houses, and other civilian infrastructure.

Download the full statement

Previous article
Escalation of Threats and Violence Against Syrian Refugees in Turkey: An Urgent Call to Protect Human Rights

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Joint Statements

Escalation of Threats and Violence Against Syrian Refugees in Turkey: An Urgent Call to Protect...

Languages Available In English عربي   In recent days, Türkiye has witnessed campaigns of incitement and violence against Syrian refugees,...
Arrest

SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces for Detention, Fatal Torture of A Refugee Forcibly Deported from...

Languages Available In English عربي   Ahmad Adnan Shamsi al-Haydar, from al-Boukamal city in eastern Deir Ez-Zour governorate, was arrested...
Chemical weapons

The OPCW Disproves the Syrian Regime’s Allegations About Two Incidents Which the Regime Requested Investigation...

With the OPCW Having Disproven the Regime’s Allegations About Five Attacks to Date, SNHR Renews its Calls...
Statements

SNHR Participates in a UN Webinar on HLP Rights and Return in Syria

Languages Available In English عربي   On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved