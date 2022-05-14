SNHR Participates in Several Events on the Sidelines of the Brussels VI Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region

Baytna and SNHR Organize an Event Entitled ‘Peace in Syria: Possibility or Fantasy?’

Languages Available In English

عربي

Press release:

In May 2022, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in several events on the sidelines of the Brussels VI Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region – 2022. The following is a summary of the most prominent events in which SNHR participated:

A. Open events:

On Friday, May 6, 2022: An event entitled ‘No Peace without Justice: the need for accountability in Syria,’ in cooperation with Crisis Action and sponsored by the European Union’s Permanent Representatives of Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The event, held via the Zoom platform, featured addresses by Ms. Mariam Hallak of the Caesar Families Association, Mr. Ahmad Helmi of the Ta’afi initiative, Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, SNHR’s Director, and Ms. Anna Fleischer of the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung. The session, which was moderated by Ms. Jacqueline Hale, the director of Crisis Action Brussels, also included participation from representatives of the organizing countries.

Download the full statement