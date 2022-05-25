SNHR Signs a Data-Sharing Agreement with Harvard University Allowing the Sharing of Data with Ph.D. Researchers

Languages Available In English

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Harvard University, providing the sharing of information and data documented by SNHR on its database, which has been built up over nearly 12 years.

This agreement allows Ph.D. researchers at Harvard University to obtain data compiled daily, which provides an accurate picture of the evolution of the armed conflict in Syria. Through sharing this data, SNHR aims to contribute to a research project that seeks to study the impact of peace conferences on conflict dynamics in Syria.

Harvard University is a private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Founded in 1636, Harvard University devotes its resources and capabilities to excellence in teaching, learning, and research, and to developing leaders who make a difference globally. Harvard University is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States and among the most prestigious in the world.

Download the full statement