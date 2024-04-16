Invitation: The Devastating Effects of Humanitarian Aid Cuts in Syria: Challenges and Strategies to Mitigate the Disaster

A Brussel VIII Conference 2024 Side-Event

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), in collaboration with Baytna, cordially invites you to attend an event entitled, ‘The Devastating Effects of Humanitarian Aid Cuts in Syria: Challenges and Strategies to Mitigate the Disaster’. The event is set to be held, in person and online, in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Monday April 29, 2024, from 11:00 to 13:00 Syria time (10:00-12:00 CET).

Place: Thon Hotel EU, Rue de la Loi 75, 1040 Brussels

Room: Netherlands 1 & 2

The continuous systematic and widespread violations in Syria for the past 13 years, primarily by the Syrian regime and its allies, but also by the other parties to the conflict, have created waves of forced displacement of millions of Syrians, generating one of the most severe humanitarian crises of the modern age. With no political solution on the horizon, the fate of millions of displaced people has become principally dependent on humanitarian aid. The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) announcement of significant reductions in its aid program in Syria was a horrific shock for tens of thousands of families and Syrian civil society workers. These huge cuts pose a serious threat to the lives and health of millions of Syrians, especially women and children.

These cuts have not been limited to relief organizations but have also affected many other sectors, including documentation of human rights violations, and education, among others.

This event is being held to discuss the serious issue of humanitarian aid cuts in Syria, focusing on the recent cuts announced by the WFP. The participants will also discuss the impact of the Russian veto in obstructing international cross-border aid and preventing the building of sustainable solutions, as well as its devastating impact on the lives of millions of displaced people in parallel with the WFP’s cuts.

The event also aims to present ideas to mitigate the adverse effects, including prioritizing the need to mobilize international support to increase humanitarian support inside Syria, through tackling the following talking points:

Overview of the humanitarian crisis in Syria: current situation, key statistics, and specific needs of displaced people, focusing on women and children. The impact of reducing aid: Discuss the root causes of reducing aid and the consequences of that reduction on relief, human rights, and educational organizations, which are a primary partner and source for many international organizations. The impact of the Russian veto on UN Cross-border humanitarian aid: Discussing the danger of obstructing cross-border aid in parallel with the massive reduction in humanitarian aid and proposing alternatives if this occurs. Mitigation strategies: Identify strategies and initiatives to deal with the reduced levels of support, enhance the efficiency of aid delivery, including establishing a unified, centralized local coordination platform, and assess the impact of the controlling powers’ actions in humanitarian aid intervention. International Response and Cooperation: Examining the role of the international community, including donor countries, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations, in responding to the humanitarian crisis inside Syria, discussing international measures to address the reasons for the reduction in support, and working to enhance coordination and cooperation, firstly between and among international agencies, then between these international agencies and local agencies, including ensuring continued support for displaced Syrians until the implementation of a political solution that guarantees a safe and dignified return of displaced Syrians to their homes and businesses.

Speakers

Mazen Kewara MD., ME Regional Director, SAMS

Riyad Al Najem, Executive Director, Child Guardian

Atef Nanoua, CEO, Mulham Team

Razan Brghol, Head of Program, Baytna

Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

Moderator

Jelnar Ahmad, Research and M&E manager, IMPACT

To attend in person, please fill out the form below:

https://forms.gle/6XS4aKhjKw4ZpNH18

To attend virtually via Zoom, please fill out the form below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0l5iqRANQ7SuWIlIEs-avw

The event will be conducted in English, with Arabic interpretation available.

You can also watch the event live on SNHR’s social media channels:

SNHR Twitter

SNHR Facebook

SNHR YouTube

If you have any enquiries, please contact Mr. Rafat Suleiman (SNHR) at:

+33970444388

[email protected]

Views, thoughts and opinions expressed during these events reflect solely those of the speakers and do not constitute endorsement by the European Union