On the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression: 29,791 Children Have Been Killed in Syria Since March 2011, Including 181 Due to Torture

Amid a Complete Failure to Resolve the Syrian Conflict, Syrian Children Have Been Subjected to the Worst Forms of Aggression Over 12 Years

June 4 marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in its Resolution ES-7/8 of August 19, 1982. In the period of almost 12 years since the start of the popular uprising in March 2011, the children of Syria have been relentlessly subjected to the most heinous forms of aggression, including killings, sexual violence, forced conscription, the targeting of schools and hospitals, and the deliberate curtailment of access to humanitarian aid; while all these forms of aggression have been practiced by the various parties to the armed conflict in Syria, the data conclusively indicates that the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian allies bear responsibility for the overwhelming majority of violations against children, some of which amount to crimes against humanity, such as enforced disappearance, torture, and forced displacement.

Hardly any of the violations perpetrated against Syrian society which the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has been able to document have not affected children or included children among the victims, with an unimaginably immense amount of aggression inflicted on children over the past 11 years.

