SNHR Signs a Data-Sharing Agreement with Amnesty International Allowing the Sharing of Data

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amnesty International, providing for the establishment of a coordination and cooperation mechanism to share information and data documented by SNHR on its database.

This agreement allows all Amnesty International researchers to request detailed, documented data from SNHR’s records, compiled and updated daily, which provide an accurate and detailed picture of the context, dynamics, and evolution of events, as well as providing insight into the scale of some violations.

Amnesty International, an international non-governmental organization, founded in 1961, focuses on human rights. The organization says it is a global movement of more than 10 million people. The organization’s stated mission is to campaign for “a world in which every person enjoys all of the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments.”

Through this agreement, the SNHR aims to employ the data it has collected in the service of international human rights reports, which gives it more space for dissemination, advocacy, and access to decision-makers, contributes to reporting the suffering of the victims, and exposes the perpetrators of violations on a wider, more comprehensive scale.

Download the full statement