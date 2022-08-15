The UN Secretary-General’s Report on Children and Armed Conflict Shows Again That Syria Is Either the Worst or Amongst the Worst Countries Worldwide in Several Types of Violations

SNHR Is a Primary Source for Data on Violations against Children in Syria Through Continuous Cooperation with UNICEF

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

The United Nations Secretary-General has submitted his annual report on “Children and Armed Conflict” for the year 2021 to the UN Security Council. The report, which highlights trends regarding the impact of armed conflict on children, includes details on violations committed by parties to a number of conflicts from government forces and other armed groups affiliated with or opposing the government against children in several countries, including Syria, in 2021. The report also identifies the perpetrators of violations. The violations included in the report are the recruitment and use of children, the killing and maiming of children, rape and other forms of sexual violence against children, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the abduction of children.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) annually reviews the United Nations Secretary-General’s report on children, given its status as a primary source on violations against children in Syria, through cooperation and partnership with the UNICEF Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (MRM).

download the full statement