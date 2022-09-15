Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry Asserts that Syria is an Insecure Country for Refugees’ Return

The Syrian Network for Human Rights Has Worked Cooperatively with the International Commission of Inquiry since 2011, Supporting the Continuation of its Mandate and Welcoming its Recommendations

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic released its twenty-sixth report on Wednesday, 14 September 2022, with the commission submitting the report to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Thursday, 22 September 2022. The report, which covers the period from January 1 to 30 June 2022, documents serious violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law across Syria, relying on 501 face-to-face interviews.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has reviewed the 50-page report, and the following is a summary of the main points the report addressed:

The report addressed the persistent nature of various forms of violations by the parties to the conflict and controlling forces in Syria. It described the current year 2022 as the worst since the outbreak of the popular uprising in terms of the economic and humanitarian situation, indicating that about 14.6 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance. We believe that this is an inevitable consequence of the constant violations which have accumulated for almost 12 years to date.

The report notes that insecurity continues to plague all areas under the Syrian regime’s control, further revealing that the regime security forces and affiliated local and foreign militias who control checkpoints and detention centers abuse their powers, and extort money from citizens. . The report also stressed the continuation of arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances and death due to torture against citizens, including refugees and displaced persons returning to areas controlled by the Syrian regime.

The report also touched on other types of violations that are reportedly obstacles to the safe, dignified and sustainable return of refugees, such as the arbitrary use of security clearances imposed by the Syrian regime with the aim of restricting freedoms, which are a prerequisite for obtaining basic property and housing rights. In this context, the report stressed that the voluntary and safe return of the refugees must be secured and that this must not entail any physical harm or violation of their fundamental human rights.

In regard to the military operations in areas under the control of the other parties to the conflict, the report said that the Syrian regime continued to target civilians in areas of northwestern Syria, with the support of Russia. It also referred to the observation of Russian warplanes concurrent with raids targeting civilian objects . We note here that the SNHR welcomes the report’s reference to the accountability of the Russian forces, a point which we have repeatedly recommended to the commission following our review of each of its reports following their release.

Download the full statement