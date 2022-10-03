Invitation to Attend an Event on the Sidelines of the OPCW’s Executive Council 101st Session

Reviewing the Facts: Documenting Syria’s Expansive Chemical Weapons Use

The Syrian Network for Human Rights invites you to attend an event on the sidelines of the 101st session of the Executive Council of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, entitled: “Reviewing the Facts: Documenting Syria’s Expansive Chemical Weapons Use” on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 16:00 to 17:00 Syria time (15:00-16:00 CET).

The event is organized by the USA’s Permanent Mission to the OPCW, with participation from the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

The event will discuss the history and scope of chemical weapons use in Syria, the effect on the victims, and the work being done to document and investigate these attacks. Discuss the importance of documenting facts to counter disinformation and hold the Syrian regime accountable. And answer the following questions:

What are the most compelling facts regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria post-2013?

What are the challenges civil society faces to ensure accurate reporting in the midst of an active conflict and massive disinformation?

What needs to be done to retain potential evidence obtained by NGOs to be used in national courts or international tribunals?

What can be done to maintain awareness and attention to Syria’s chemical weapons use and counter international fatigue?

Speakers:

Amb. Joseph Manso, United States Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Mr. Nidal Shikhani, Director of the Chemical Violations Documentation Center of Syria.

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

The event will be broadcasted in English live on SNHR’s social media platforms and YouTube channel, as well as WebEx platform.

