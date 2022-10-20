At the Invitation of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, the Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Gives a Lecture to Master’s Students in the Human Rights Program

SNHR’s Executive Director, Fadel Abdul Ghany, present a lecture to students of the Master’s Degree in Human Rights Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies – October 16, 2022

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On Sunday, 16 October 2022, at the invitation of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Professor Fadel Abdul Ghany, the Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, delivered a lecture on several issues related to the preparation of the working methodology and the basic principles of the process of documenting human rights violations. The lecture, which was moderated by Dr. Aya Randall, was held in the presence of students of the Master’s Degree in Human Rights Program at the Institute.

The lecture was based on the experience of the Syrian Network for Human Rights over a period of almost twelve years in documenting and archiving violations in Syria, and dealt with the mechanisms for monitoring and documenting violations. Professor Abdul Ghany focused on the importance of continuity in the documentation processes, for a specific violation or a number of violations, with relevance to the competence of each institution. He noted that the accumulation of documentation of incidents contributes to building a database of violations, on which researchers or organizations may rely in the analysis process, enabling them to build records on this violation. It also helps them in preparing a comprehensive report that gives a picture of the size and any patterns seen in of this violation, thus enabling them to expose the perpetrators of this practice, firstly in front of the local community and secondly before international public opinion and United Nations bodies. This process forms a kind of urgent and necessary accountability, which vitally contributes to advocating for the rights of victims.

Professor Abdul Ghany’s participation in this event comes as part of the university’s efforts to enhance graduate students’ practical experience, with the aim of enabling them to gain a greater perception of what they can do in their working lives.