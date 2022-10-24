Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Releases its Annual Report on Syria, in Which SNHR is the Second-Most Cited Source

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Federal Republic of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office (AA) has issued its annual report on the security situation in Syria for the year 2021.

SNHR has acquired a copy of the report, which is not issued for public release.

The 37-page report draws upon three primary sources. Below are the sources ordered by the number of times they’re cited:

Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic: 12 citations

Syrian Network for Human Rights: six citations

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights: three citations

Other prominent sources cited include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the World Bank.

It should be noted that Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) uses this report as a supporting measurement for its decisions on asylum seekers and deportation.

SNHR’s large, multi-skilled team in Syria and abroad has been working on a daily basis since 2011 to document the ever-increasing range of human rights violations in Syria. As a result, SNHR has built up an extensive database that comprises hundreds of thousands of entries which are utilized in the publication of periodic and thematic reports on the human rights situation in Syria. SNHR makes sure that these are shared, together with all other relevant statistics and information, with a multitude of foreign affairs ministries and other bodies worldwide as part of our mission to provide an honest and objective picture of the magnitude and the continuous nature of human rights violations in Syria, including, but not limited to, extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearance, the seizure of lands and proprieties, indiscriminate bombing of civilian neighborhoods and vital facilities, and forced displacement. SNHR strives to ensure that reports from the UN and other international bodies reflect as many of the violations that are being perpetrated against the Syrian people as possible.

