Invitation to Attend Event: “The Future of Accountability in Syria”

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) is pleased to invite you to the event, “The Future of Accountability in Syria.”

The event is scheduled to be held on Monday December 5, 2022, 17:30-19:00 GMT (20:30-22:00 Damascus time) at the King’s College London.

Organized by the Syrian British Consortium (SBC), the event will discuss the current Syrian and UK efforts that aim to hold the perpetrators of human rights violations in Syria accountable, and our collective responsibility as Syrians towards these issues.

Speakers:

Mark Bailey, Joint Head, Syria and Lebanon Unit at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

Mouna Khaity, Researcher and Healthcare Professional.

Moderator:

Mazen Gharibah, Executive Manager of the Syrian British Consortium (SBC).

To attend, please register via this link.