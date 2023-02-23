Invitation for the Event ‘Countering Disinformation: A Shared Responsibility’, SNHR is Part of the Event

Languages Available In English

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) is pleased to invite you to the event, “Countering Disinformation: A Shared Responsibility”. The event is set to be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, between 14:00-15:30 (GMT +1).

Organized by the Permanent Representation of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW) in collaboration with the CBWNet, the event will tackle state-sponsored disinformation campaigns that threaten to undermine the effective functioning of international institutions.

The event will be an opportunity for representatives of such institutions to discuss their respective roles in tackling disinformation, as well as opportunities and limits of cooperation among them.

Opening remarks

Ambassador Thomas Schieb, Permanent Representative to the OPCW

Speakers

Chelsea Fewkes, International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism

Raimonda Miglinaite, EUDisinfo

Fadel Abdulghany, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

Chloe Hadjimatheou, BBC

Moderator

Professor Dr. Thilo Marauhn, CBWNet/Justus-Liebig-University Giessen/Asser Institute