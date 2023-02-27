Washington: SNHR Holds Multiple Meetings at the White House, U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Treasury

Languages Available In English

عربي

Washington: On February 6-8, Fadel Abdul Ghany, the Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), held multiple meetings with high-ranking officials from different U.S. government departments, including the:

– White House

– Department of State

– Department of Defense

– Department of Treasury

This visit is the latest of a series of annual visits and meetings with U.S. government officials which Mr. Abdul Ghany has been conducting since 2014, whose aim is to underscore the crucial importance of human rights issues, which we believe deserve far greater attention from the relevant U.S. government agencies, based on SNHR’s documentation work since 2011. During the meetings, Mr. Abdul Ghany and the officials discussed the reports published recently by SNHR, as well as a host of other issues.

Even though these meetings had been scheduled for some weeks beforehand, the earthquake meant that humanitarian assistance became a priority focus in many of the meetings.

Download the full statement