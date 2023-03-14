Invitation to Attend Event on the Twelfth Anniversary of the Start of the Popular Movement in Syria

Twelve Years and Counting: Persisting Human Rights Violations in an Unsafe Syria

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) invites you to attend an event on the twelfth anniversary of the start of the popular movement in Syria, titled: “Twelve Years and Counting: Persisting Human Rights Violations in an Unsafe Syria”. The event will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 17:00-18:00 Syria time (16:00-17:00 CET – 10:00-11:00 EST).

The event will address the ongoing human rights violations and abuses that Syrians continue to suffer after 12 years of conflict, and explore how the international community can strengthen justice and accountability efforts to hold those responsible for violations and abuses to account.

The event will focus on the following questions:

• Documentation: What types of abuses are Syrians facing as we enter the 12th year of the conflict? What trends are Syrian civil society organizations and actors seeing through their documentation efforts? How can the international community better support Syrian civil society’s efforts to document human rights abuses and violations?

• Earthquake: How can we help the emergency needs of the earthquake victims, while not losing sight of the longer standing human rights situation?

• Refugees: What are the most concerning abuses that IDPs and refugees face upon return to Syria and what makes returnees more vulnerable to regime abuses?

• Housing, Land, Property: How do regime legislation and the practices of armed opposition groups impact the housing, land, and property rights of Syrians, including those arbitrarily detained and those forcibly displaced?

• Accountability: What are the tools available to hold the Syrian regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, accountable for human rights violations and abuses and violations of the law of armed conflict?

• Normalization: How can we increase pressure on countries, individuals, and companies that support the rehabilitation of the Assad regime in order to advance accountability?

Speakers:

Erin Barclay, DRL Acting Assistant Secretary, USA

Ethan Goldrich, NEA Deputy Assistant Secretary, USA

Gijs Gerlag, Special Envoy for Syria, The Netherlands

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Qatar

Stefan Schneck, Special Envoy for Syria, Germany

Linnea Arvidsson, Commission of Inquiry in Syria (COI).

Sawsan Abou Zainedin, CEO of Madaniya

Raed Saleh, Director of the Syrian Civil Defense “White Helmets”

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights

Moderator:

Marie Forestier, Senior Advisor, European Institute of Peace

