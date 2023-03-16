SNHR Holds a Forum Cosponsored by Multiple World States on the 12th Anniversary of the Popular Uprising in Syria

The US, Germany, Qatar, and the Netherlands Condemn the Syrian Regime’s Violations and Reiterate Their Position of non-Normalization With the Regime

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – SNHR:

On Wednesday March 15, 2023, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) hosted an online forum marking the 12th anniversary of the start of the popular uprising in Syria, entitled ’12 Years and More: Human Rights Violations Continue in an Unsafe Syria’.

The forum, which was cosponsored by the US, Germany, Qatar, and the Netherlands, featured Erin Barclay, Acting Assistant Secretary at the US Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL); Ethan Goldrich, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs of the State of Qatar; Stefan Schneck, Germany’s Special Envoy for Syria, and Gijs Gerlag, the Netherlands’s Special Envoy for Syria. Other distinguished speakers participating in the forum were Linnea Arvidsson of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI); Sawsan Abou Zainedin, CEO of Madaniya; Raed Saleh, Director of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets), and Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of SNHR. The forum, which was streamed live on SNHR’s social media channels and on Zoom, was moderated by Marie Forestier of the European Institute for Peace.

The participants discussed the ongoing human rights violations and abuses against Syrians during the course of the 12 years to date of the Syrian uprising, and how the international community can promote the efforts aimed at ensuring justice and accountability, specifically with regard to ensuring that perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity which are still taking place in Syria at the hands of the parties to the conflict, most notably the Syrian regime, are held fully accountable.

Download the full statement