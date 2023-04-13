SNHR Assists in Building a Case Against the Assad Regime in a US Court

The Syrian Regime is Still Detaining Roughly 135,000 Syrian Citizens, and Killed 15,038 Others Under Torture

Hague – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

In 2012, US citizen Obada Mzaik was arrested by the Syrian regime’s Air Force Intelligence, where he was held and tortured at al-Mazza Military Airbase.

Obada, the plaintiff, enlisted the help of the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA). In January 2022, the CJA filed a lawsuit at the US District Court for the District of Columbia against the Syrian Arab Republic in order to hold it accountable for the torture practices at its detention centers under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, considering that the Assad regime has tortured a US citizen.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has assisted in building the case file through its partnership with the CJA. The group supplied the CJA with a large set of data and evidences on the torture practices at the Air Force Intelligence branch in al-Mazza Military Airbase in 2012, as well as other information.

Obada Mzaik is one of roughly 135,000 people who are still under arbitrary, roughly 96,000 are forcibly disappeared persons, according to SNHR’s database that contains details on those victims; including names, date of arrest, the party that made the arrest, and other relevant information. We believe that all of these are being subjected to brutal torture. In fact, we have documented the killing of roughly 15,038 Syrian citizens under torture, including 94 women and 190 torture. The torture practiced by the Syrian regime does constitute crimes against humanity.

