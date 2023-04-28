Syria Was Ranked the World’s Third Worst Country for Cases of Explosives-Related Violence Against Civilians in 2022

Photo showing the damages in Maram IDPs Camp in southwestern Kafr Jalis village in the western suburbs of Idlib following a bombardment using rockets loaded with cluster submunitoins, which resulted in a massacre. The bombardment originated from a site where Syrian regime forces are stationed – November 6, 2022

On Monday April 24, 2023, the Action on Armed Violence (AOAV charity released its annual Explosive Violence Monitor, documenting violence resulting from explosions for the year 2022. The organization, which conducts research and advocacy on the incidence and impact of global armed violence globally, documents, verifies, and publishes evidence of armed violence against civilians worldwide in order to ensure that their rights are respected and protected, and to help put an end to armed violence against civilians in armed conflicts. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has contributed to the report by providing the AOAV with large amounts of data.

The report confirms that Syria was the third worst country globally in terms of the number of documented cases of explosives-related violence against civilians in the year 2022, which it states saw the killing of 340 civilians, and the injury of 964 others. In 2021, Syria was ranked in second place, with 2016 cases of violence (including both deaths and injuries), a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent.

The report notes that the documented number of civilians deaths in Syria continuing to fall, raising some hope that the conflict, which seems to only show signs of intensifying, is having less of an impact on civilians. It is possible, however, that AOAV data has been affected by the dwindling interest in the Syrian conflict from media outlets and international orgnaizations.

