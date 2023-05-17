SNHR Participates in an Event on the Sidelines of the OPCW’s Fifth Review Conference

The OPCW’s General Committee Must Reveal Which States Rejected SNHR’s Request to Participate in the Conference and Clarify the Reason

The OPCW’s Fifth Review Conference (RC-5) | Photo by: OPCW

The Hague – On May 15, 2023, Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), participated in a side-event that took place on the sidelines of the Fifth Review Conference (RC-5), held by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from May 15-19, 2023.

The side-event, which was organized under the sponsorship of the Permanent Representation of the US, Norway, Canada, Germany, and the EU to the OPCW at the headquarters of the Norwegian Embassy in the Hague, featured Farouq Habib from the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets), Andrea Stricker from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), and Fadel Abdul Ghany from SNHR.

In his speech, Mr. Abdul Ghany shed light on SNHR’s exhaustive work on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria over nearly a decade which has involved releasing dozens of reports and statement on the use of chemical weapons in the country. He explained that SNHR now possesses a large database on the incidents it has documented which includes the names of the victims and survivors of those attacks, as well as data on hundreds of individuals who were involved in the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

