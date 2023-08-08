SNHR Signs a Memorandum of Understanding With the Forensic Anthropology Foundation of Guatemala

Languages Available In English

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) is most honored to announce that we recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Forensic Anthropology Foundation of Guatemala (FAFG) which provides for creating a mechanism for coordination and cooperation, paving the way to sharing information data and building our respective capacities.

The FAFG is an unprecedented initiative that aims to make Guatemala a hub for active civil society organizations working in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, in order to empower and build the capacities of such groups in relation to searching for and documenting missing persons, with a particular focus on the use of a holistic, multidisciplinary approach, forensic sciences, memorialization, and mental health support.

Thanks to this MoU, SNHR’s team working on documenting and tracking cases of missing and forcibly disappeared persons will be able to further bolster its capacities in relation to searching for and identifying victims through the use of forensic science and providing mental health and social support.

The MoU will also help in exchanging the wealth of experience SNHR has obtained through our work in Syria for over 12 years to date, while identifying and refining the scientific methods and approaches that best suit the Syrian situation. In addition, this partnership will help to identify the best practices and activities to assist in determining the true facts in various situations and in memorialization. All of this ultimately serve our primary objective of helping families to find their missing beloved ones, a crucially important step on the path of transitional justice that involves accountability processes, reparation, and reconciliation in the conflict and post-conflict phases.

