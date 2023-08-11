Child Yamin Jouma al-Yassin Killed by Syrian Regime Forces

Languages Available In English

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of Yamin Jouma al-Yassin, a child from Ma’arret al-Na’san in Idlib governorate, born in 2007. Yamin was killed on April 4, 2022, when Syrian regime artillery forces fired an anti-armor thermal rocket that landed near a group of children who were near a house in the northern neighborhood of Ma’aret al-Na’san village in northeastern rural Idlib, and killed four children including Yamin. The area was under the joint control of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and armed opposition factions at the time.

As is the norm in all such cases, Syrian authorities have not confessed to killing Yamin, while his family has been unable to submit any complaint about his death due to currently living in an area outside the control of Syrian regime forces.

SNHR also stresses its grave concerns for the continued killing of civilians in Syria that have been taking place since 2011, as the number of deaths is ceaselessly increasing.