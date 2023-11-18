fbpx
HomeStatementsSNHR Welcome the UNGA Resolutions Noting that the Estimated Number of Arbitrarily...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Welcome the UNGA Resolutions Noting that the Estimated Number of Arbitrarily Arrested Detainees Has Risen to Approximately 135,000

Share

SNHR Data is a Principal Source for Many UN Bodies and Statements

Available In

 

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Member States of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on draft resolution A/C .3/78/L.43 condemning the Syrian regime’s gross and systematic violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The resolution passed with a majority of 86 states voting for, and 15 voting against, while 73 states abstained from voting.

The resolution stresses that the toll of arbitrarily arrested detainees in Syria continues to rise steadily, with over 135,000 people now detained or forcibly disappeared. The resolution also notes that the number of child deaths documented in Syria has risen to 30,034, 198 of whom died due to torture. The resolution further stresses that the Syrian regime is responsible for the systematic use of enforced disappearance, which constitutes a crime against humanity, while also condemning the extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the regime.

The resolution draws upon the data provided by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) for many of its figures and much of the information provided. In this context, it should be noted that SNHR has been working closely with many UN bodies for nearly 13 years, including the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI), the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), the UNICEF, and numerous special rapporteurs.

Download the full statement

Previous article
SNHR Welcomes the ICJ’s Order to Indicate Provisional Measures on the Syrian Regime

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Statements

SNHR Welcomes the ICJ’s Order to Indicate Provisional Measures on the Syrian Regime

We Condemn the Votes by Russia’s ICJ Vice President and China’s ICJ Judge Against Provisional Measures that...
Statements

SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces for Arrest, Fatal Torture of Returning Refugee

Languages Available In English عربي   Adham Hussein Jadid, from Madaya town in northwestern Rural Damascus ‘Rif Dimshaq’ governorate, was...
Statements

We Condemn the Decision of a Local Council in N. Syria to Impose a $100...

Languages Available In English عربي   On November 5, 2023, the Jarablos Local Council announced that it had begun accepting...
Statements

SNHR’s Application to Attend the OPCW’s CSP-28 Gets Rejected

SNHR's Application to Attend the Annual CSP Gets Rejected for A Third Time Languages Available In English عربي   The Hague...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved