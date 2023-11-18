SNHR Welcome the UNGA Resolutions Noting that the Estimated Number of Arbitrarily Arrested Detainees Has Risen to Approximately 135,000

SNHR Data is a Principal Source for Many UN Bodies and Statements

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Member States of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on draft resolution A/C .3/78/L.43 condemning the Syrian regime’s gross and systematic violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The resolution passed with a majority of 86 states voting for, and 15 voting against, while 73 states abstained from voting.

The resolution stresses that the toll of arbitrarily arrested detainees in Syria continues to rise steadily, with over 135,000 people now detained or forcibly disappeared. The resolution also notes that the number of child deaths documented in Syria has risen to 30,034, 198 of whom died due to torture. The resolution further stresses that the Syrian regime is responsible for the systematic use of enforced disappearance, which constitutes a crime against humanity, while also condemning the extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the regime.

The resolution draws upon the data provided by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) for many of its figures and much of the information provided. In this context, it should be noted that SNHR has been working closely with many UN bodies for nearly 13 years, including the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI), the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM), the UNICEF, and numerous special rapporteurs.

