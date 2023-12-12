fbpx
HomeStatementsFadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, Awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights
StatementsStatements by SNHR

Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, Awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights

Share

Available In

 

On December 11, 2023, Fadel Abdughany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), was named as the winner of the 2023 Franco-German Prize for Human Rights. Mr. Abdulghany received the award from Brigitte Curmi, France’s Special Envoy for Syria, on behalf of the French and German governments, in recognition of Human Rights Day, which is observed annually worldwide on December 10, to celebrate the landmark adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on that date in 1948.

The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and Rule of Law aims to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions in the field of defending and promoting human rights and the rule of law at both the local and international levels. Usually, France’s and Germany’s diplomatic missions around the world nominate names for this esteemed award, with winners then being chosen by a special committee.

Download the full statement

Previous article
Syrian Citizen Abdul Karim Ismail Shams al-Din and His Sons Anas and Malik Are Forcibly Disappeared

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons

The citizen Ali Jumah al Hesrum has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

Languages Available In English عربي   The Hague - The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN...
Joint Statements

Syrian survivors, humanitarians and lawyers advocate for international tribunal to prosecute perpetrators of chemical attacks

Languages Available In English عربي   Today, Syrian human rights defenders and civil society groups are calling for the establishment...
Chemical weapons

On the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare: the Syrian Regime Still...

No Fewer than 1,514 Syrian Citizens Have Suffocated to Death in Chemical Weapons Attacks, including 214 Children...
Joint Statements

Final Statement Adopted by a Conference Held by Syrian Civil Society Organizations on Chemical Weapons...

Artwork: by Salem Alatrash Languages Available In English عربي   Download the full statement

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved