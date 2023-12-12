Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, Awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights

Languages Available In English

On December 11, 2023, Fadel Abdughany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), was named as the winner of the 2023 Franco-German Prize for Human Rights. Mr. Abdulghany received the award from Brigitte Curmi, France’s Special Envoy for Syria, on behalf of the French and German governments, in recognition of Human Rights Day, which is observed annually worldwide on December 10, to celebrate the landmark adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on that date in 1948.

The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and Rule of Law aims to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions in the field of defending and promoting human rights and the rule of law at both the local and international levels. Usually, France’s and Germany’s diplomatic missions around the world nominate names for this esteemed award, with winners then being chosen by a special committee.

