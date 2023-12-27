HomeStatementsOpinionThe Danger from the Sky
The Danger from the Sky
Subscribe
Latest Articles
Related articles
Statements
Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, Awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights
Languages Available In English عربي On December 11, 2023, Fadel Abdughany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human...
Joint Statements
Syrian survivors, humanitarians and lawyers advocate for international tribunal to prosecute perpetrators of chemical attacks
Languages Available In English عربي Today, Syrian human rights defenders and civil society groups are calling for the establishment...
Chemical weapons
On the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare: the Syrian Regime Still...
No Fewer than 1,514 Syrian Citizens Have Suffocated to Death in Chemical Weapons Attacks, including 214 Children...
Joint Statements
Final Statement Adopted by a Conference Held by Syrian Civil Society Organizations on Chemical Weapons...
Artwork: by Salem Alatrash Languages Available In English عربي Download the full statement