Invitation: Unshakable Sounds: Syrian Women’s Struggle for Rights and Accountability

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) cordially invites you to attend the event, ‘Unshakable Sounds: Syrian Women’s Struggle for Rights and Accountability’, which is set to be held at Fluwelen Burgwal 58, 2511 CJ Den Haag, The Hague on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, from 13:00-16:00 Western Europe Time.

This event is dedicated to bringing attention to the hardships faced by Syrian women during the conflict in Syria. They have suffered from severe injustices, including being killed, imprisoned, and subjected to sexual violence. Highlights of the event include unveiling a new report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights, which explores the effects of these injustices on women, their strength in adversity, what kind of help they need, and how the global community can assist. The event will also feature a special exhibition of portraits focusing on women who have gone missing to underline the ongoing problem of enforced disappearances in Syria and how it affects the return of refugees.

Objectives

This report sheds light on the experiences of some of the Syrian women who faced grave violations, such as arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance, and torture. It is a valuable opportunity to understand the reality of women in Syria that will raise awareness on the major challenges and grave human rights violations experienced by women in the course of the Syrian conflict. Another fundamental objective for this event is to expose the perpetrators of these violations and call for justice and accountability, as the event will mark the release of SNHR’s release of the report, ‘Unshakable Sounds.

The event will discuss the following questions:

How did the systematic human rights violations; including killing, arrest, and sexual violence, affect women’s lives in Syria? What does the horrifying scope of those violations tell us about the nature of the armed conflict and its implications on the future of women in Syria?

How did some women in Syria manage to stay steadfast, overcome the challenges they faced, and even achieve considerable success?

What are the measures needed to support survivor women, especially in terms of treating the long-term effects of sexual violence and the traumas induced by detention and enforced disappearance?

How can the international community, including organizations and governments, effectively respond to the violations against women in Syria? What role can the international community play to prevent more violations?

In light of the conclusive evidence on the violations committed against women primarily by Syrian regime forces and other parties as well, what steps can be taken to bring about accountability for these violations?

As we look into the future, what are the prospects of protecting and promoting women’s rights in Syria? How can local and international efforts create a safer and more just environment for Syrian women?

Side-Activities

The event will feature the exhibition of eight portraits of women who were arrested and forcibly disappeared persons in an attempt to draw more attention to the issue of enforced disappearance against women in Syria. This exhibition also aims to raise awareness on the fact that enforced disappearance is still ongoing in Syria, and acts as a major obstacle preventing the return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), especially women, to their original homes. Such an event is an important platform to highlight the stories of those women, with emphasis on their steadfastness and struggle.

Speakers

Marie Forestier, Senior Syria Advisor, European Institute of Peace (EIP)

Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General, International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)

Nicole Chayaa, Gender Focal Point at the Civil Society and Technical Cooperation Unit, OHCHR

Alaa Aljizawi, Syrian woman activist and arrest & enforced disappearance survivor

Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

Moderator

Razan Brghol, Head of Program, Baytna

Supporters

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

To attend, please fill out the form below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwq5raBW3lr8Lxl8ASQl5nMnZlnES5gny7VljnsQAuUSsnPA/viewform

The event will be conducted in English, with Arabic interpretation available.

You can also watch the event live on SNHR’s social media channels:

For any inquires, you can contact Mr. Rafat Suleiman (SNHR) at:

+33970444388

[email protected]





