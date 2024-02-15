SNHR Holds an Event on Violations Faced by Syrian Women in the Course of the Conflict in Syria

Languages Available In English

عربي

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) hosted an event entitled, ‘Unshakable Voices: Syrian Women’s Struggle for Rights and Accountability’. The event, which was held in The Hague, the Netherlands, featured Nicole Chaaya, Gender Focal Point at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) Civil Society and Technical Cooperation Unit; Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP); Marie Forestier, Senior Syria Advisor at the European Institute of Peace (EIP); Alaa Aljizawi, a Syrian woman activist and survivor of arrest and enforced disappearance; and Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, with Razan Brghol, Head of Program at Baytna, serving as moderator.

The event saw the launch of SNHR’s latest report, ‘Unshakable Voices – Syrian Women Who Overcame the Trauma of Detention and the Tribulations Following Their Release’ which outlines the most prominent challenges faced by women in Syria. Despite facing such daunting challenges, however, these women have continued the fight for freedom and democracy and confronted the additional obstacles that followed their release, going to become inspiring and extraordinary success stories.

The event also featured an exhibition of portraits of women still missing in Syria in an attempt to further highlight the continuing nature of enforced disappearance in Syria, and how this issue affects the return of refugees.