SNHR Organizes an Event Sponsored by Several World States on the 13th Anniversary of the Popular Uprising in Syria

The US, Germany, UK, Netherlands, and France Reiterate Their Position of No Lifting of  Sanctions, No Reconstruction, and No Normalization With the Assad

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) held an event marking the 13th anniversary of the start of the popular uprising in Syria, entitled, ‘Thirteen Years of Death, Torture, and Disappearance: Examining Human Rights Abuses and Accountability Opportunities in Syria”. Sponsored by the Untied States, Germany, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France, the event featured: Christopher Le Mon, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant of the US Secretary of State; Ethan Goldrich, Deputy Assistant of the US Secretary of State; Stefan Schneck, Germany’s Special Envoy for Syria; Ann Snow, the UK’s Special Envoy for Syria; Gijs Gerlag, the Netherlands’ Special Envoy for Syria; Antoine Alheritiere, Deputy Head of Near East Department of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs; Linnea Arvidsson of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI); Maymouna Al-Ammar, an activist who also serves as the Communication & Advocacy Manager at Child Guardians; Sawsan Al-Habbali, an activist and sister of prominent activist Osama al-Habbali who is forcibly disappeared in Syrian regime detention centers; and Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, with Razan Brghol, Head of Program Baytna, serving as Baytna. The event was streamed live on SNHR’s various social media platforms in Arabic and English, as well as on Zoom.

Download the full statement

