SNHR Calls on States Worldwide to File a Lawsuit Against the Syrian Regime at the ICJ for Violating the Chemical Weapons Convention

Press release: (Download the full statement below)

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), represented by its Executive Director Fadel Abdulghany, participated in an event held by the British Embassy in the Netherlands, entitled, ‘Access to Truth and Justice for Victims’. The aim of the event, which featured a host of legal advisors/diplomatic representatives from various embassies in The Hague and from international organizations and NGOs, was to promote a better understanding of the primary importance of justice for victims of injustice and their families, while also tackling the current challenges surrounding the mechanisms supporting access to truth and how institutions can assist in ensuring access to truth and justice.

The event featured Andres Kleiser, Director for Policy and Cooperation at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP); Alejandra Vicente, Head of Law at REDRESS; and Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, with Deborah Ruiz Verduzco, the Executive Director of the Trust Fund for Victims (TFV) at the International Criminal Court (ICC) serving as moderator.

On the same date, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, SNHR also participated in another event, an online webinar held on Zoom, entitled ‘Addressing Current Chemical Weapons Convention Compliance Challenges’. Organized by the CWC Coalition and the US-based Arms Control Association (ACA), the event featured Ambassador Ahmet Üzümcü, a former OPCW Director-General; Ambassador Susannah Gordon, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the Netherlands; and Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR Executive Director, with Mina Rozei, CWC Coalition Project Coordinator, serving as moderator.

Download the full statement

