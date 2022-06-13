Invitation to Attend Symposium: Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians as War Tactic in Syria and Ukraine

Languages
Available In
SNHR participate in a symposium organized by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, entitled: “Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians as War Tactic in Syria and Ukraine”
Speakers:
Mrs. Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)
Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)
Moderator:
Dr. Aicha Elbasri, Researcher at Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
The symposium will be held at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies – Cultural Foundation – Auditorium 2 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 17:00 Doha time – 14:00 GMT.
You can attend online via the following link.
Interpretation into Arabic will be available.
To watch the live broadcast on social media platforms:
For any additional information, please contact Mr. Abdullah Bassam ([email protected]).