Invitation to Attend Symposium: Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians as War Tactic in Syria and Ukraine

Languages Available In English

عربي

SNHR participate in a symposium organized by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, entitled: “Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians as War Tactic in Syria and Ukraine”

Speakers:

Mrs. Oleksandra Matviichuk, Head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine)

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

Moderator:

Dr. Aicha Elbasri, Researcher at Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies

The symposium will be held at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies – Cultural Foundation – Auditorium 2 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 17:00 Doha time – 14:00 GMT.

You can attend online via the following link.

Interpretation into Arabic will be available.

To watch the live broadcast on social media platforms:

SNHR Twitter

SNHR Facebook



For any additional information, please contact Mr. Abdullah Bassam ([email protected]).