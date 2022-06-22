SNHR Is a Prominent Information Source in the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration’s May 2022 Report on the Treatment of Refugees Returning to Syria

SNHR Reiterates That Syria Is Unsafe and That Various Types of Violations Are Ongoing

In May 2022, the Immigration Service of the Danish government’s Ministry of Immigration and Integration issued a report on the treatment of refugees returning to Syria.

The report relies on several human rights sources, most notably, in order of the number of quotes included:

European Asylum Support Office (EASO): 35

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): 33

Human Rights Watch (HRW): 25

Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR): 9

The report also relies on the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Amnesty International (AI), the European Institute of Peace, and others.

As the report states, it aims at providing updated information about the Syrian authorities’ treatment of persons who return to Syria and contains information about monitoring of returns to Syria, number of returns, treatment of returnees by the Syrian authorities and factors, which may have an impact on their treatment.

