PURSUING JUSTICE FOR MASS ATROCITIES

Home
News
Casualties
Daily Death Toll Report
Monthly Reports
Thematic Reports
Death Toll
Syrian Regime forces
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
Extremist Islamist groups
Russian forces
US-led coalition
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Joint Statements
Arrest
Monthly Reports
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Victims Who Died Due to Torture
Thematic Reports
Arrest
Torture
Enforced Disappearance
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Torture
Joint Statements
Weapons
Chemical Weapons
Cluster Munitions
Incendiary Weapons
Barrel Bombs
Mortar Shells
Scud Missiles
Reports
Thematic Reports
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Russian forces
Extremist Islamist groups
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
US-led coalition
Women
Children
Media Workers
Massacres
Forced displacement
Truces
Cessation of Hostilities
Peace Talks
De-Escalation Agreements
Others
Joint Reports
Monthly Reports
Death Toll
Most Notable HR Violations
Most Notable Massacres
Violations against Health Sector
Violations against Media Sector
Attacks on Vital Facilities
Barrel Bombs
Brief Reports
Annual Reports
Researches
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Special Rapporteurs
Enforced Disappearances
Extrajudicial Killing
Arbitrary Arrest
Joint Statements
Advocacy Events
Opinion
Record a Violation
Document a Detainee
Document a Victim
Library
Gallery
Videos
SNHR Infographics
Overall Toll
Victims
Weapons
Others
Exclusive Photos
About SNHR
About Us
About Us
Ten Years Since SNHR’s Foundation
SNHR Profile
SNHR Methodology
Member in
Partners We’ve Worked with
Terms of Partnership
Employment Application
Agencies that cited SNHR
SNHR in Media
Search
عربي
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
About Us
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Syrian Network for Human Rights
Home
News
Casualties
Daily Death Toll Report
Monthly Reports
Thematic Reports
Death Toll
Syrian Regime forces
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
Extremist Islamist groups
Russian forces
US-led coalition
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Joint Statements
Arrest
Monthly Reports
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Victims Who Died Due to Torture
Thematic Reports
Arrest
Torture
Enforced Disappearance
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Torture
Joint Statements
Weapons
Chemical Weapons
Cluster Munitions
Incendiary Weapons
Barrel Bombs
Mortar Shells
Scud Missiles
Reports
Thematic Reports
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Russian forces
Extremist Islamist groups
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
US-led coalition
Women
Children
Media Workers
Massacres
Forced displacement
Truces
Cessation of Hostilities
Peace Talks
De-Escalation Agreements
Others
Joint Reports
Monthly Reports
Death Toll
Most Notable HR Violations
Most Notable Massacres
Violations against Health Sector
Violations against Media Sector
Attacks on Vital Facilities
Barrel Bombs
Brief Reports
Annual Reports
Researches
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Special Rapporteurs
Enforced Disappearances
Extrajudicial Killing
Arbitrary Arrest
Joint Statements
Advocacy Events
Opinion
Record a Violation
Document a Detainee
Document a Victim
Library
Gallery
Videos
SNHR Infographics
Overall Toll
Victims
Weapons
Others
Exclusive Photos
About SNHR
About Us
About Us
Ten Years Since SNHR’s Foundation
SNHR Profile
SNHR Methodology
Member in
Partners We’ve Worked with
Terms of Partnership
Employment Application
Agencies that cited SNHR
SNHR in Media
Home
Library
PURSUING JUSTICE FOR MASS ATROCITIES
Library
PURSUING JUSTICE FOR MASS ATROCITIES
Languages
Available In
English
عربي
Download the book
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST POSTS
PURSUING JUSTICE FOR MASS ATROCITIES
Guidance on Casualty Recording
The Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death
International Protocol on the Documentation and Investigation of Sexual Violence in Conflict
Criminal Intelligence Manual for Analysts
Fair Trial Manual
June 23, 2022
Latest Posts
SNHR Is a Prominent Information Source in the Danish Ministry of...
June 22, 2022
SNHR Reiterates That Syria Is Unsafe and That Various Types of Violations Are Ongoing Languages Available In English عربي In May 2022, the Immigration Service of the...
On World Refugee Day: Ongoing Atrocious Violations in Syria Are the...
June 20, 2022
Refugees and IDPs, Who Now Comprise Half the Syrian Population, Will Be Unable to Safely Return to Syria Until It Achieves a Political Transition...
SNHR Participates in a Symposium on Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians in...
June 17, 2022
The SNHR’s participation in a symposium entitled ‘Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians as War Tactic in Syria and Ukraine’ - Doha Institute for Graduate Studies...
Load more
© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved