SNHR Holds Bilateral Meetings and Takes Part in Multiple Events in Geneva

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

November 2022, Geneva – Over the course of November 14-18, 2022, Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, the Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), was involved in multiple meetings and events, held in Geneva. These included:

A. Bilateral meetings

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany held bilateral meetings with officials from the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism on Syria (IIIM), the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (CoI), the UN Human Rights Council, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

B. Events

Wednesday, November 16: At the invitation of the Syrian Association for Citizens’ Dignity (SACD), Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany participated in an international conference entitled, ‘Roadmap to a Safe Environment in Syria’, held on November 16-17, which was co-organized by the SACD, the Free Syrian Lawyers Association, and the European Institute of Peace.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Abdul Ghany touched upon the rights of Syrian refugees according to international law, as well as the violations taking place in Syria at the hands of the various parties to the conflict, but mainly the Syrian regime. These violation remain the principal obstacle in the way of refugees’ return, since returning refugees will experience similar, if not more severe, violations. In this context, Mr. Abdul Ghany showcased parts of SNHR’s report released on the same day, entitled, ‘Breaking Down the Amnesty Decrees Issued by the Syrian Regime Between March 2011 and October 2022’, stressing that violations still continue in parallel with amnesty decrees. Mr. Abdul Ghany also asserted that Syria is the world’s worst country in terms of enforced disappearance, torture, and human rights violations. In a reality shaped by such violations, Mr. Abdul Ghany concluded, no safe environment can exist.

Training lecture

Thursday, November 17: Mr. Abdul Ghany delivered a lecture to a group of human rights activists from different Arab countries, in which he highlighted the importance of documentation in building data, and in the path of accountability and exposing perpetrators of violations in a broader context. Mr. Abdul Ghany also underlined why it is necessary to identify the individuals involved in perpetrating violations. He further noted that accountability is not limited to its criminal aspects while acknowledging the crucial importance of this aspect. In this context, Mr. Fadel talked about the ruling in the case of Anwar Raslan, which he noted constitutes a condemnation of the Syrian regime since the ruling mentioned that the Syrian regime has perpetrated crimes against humanity against the Syrian people, which are impossible in the case of individuals. The lecture was organized by Justice Call, as part of the collaborative efforts between the two organizations. Such lectures are also in line with SNHR’s goals in transmitting expertise and promoting the culture of human rights.

