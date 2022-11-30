Today is the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare: The Syrian Regime Must be Held Accountable

No fewer than 1,510 Syrian citizens have been suffocated to death by chemical weapons, including 205 children and 260 women. The victims’ families and the 12,000 injured are still awaiting justice and for the Syrian regime to be held accountable

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

As approved in the 20th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, held in 2015, November 30 of every year is known as the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare. This occasion is a token of recognition and memorialization by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) of the suffering of the survivors of chemical attacks and of their right to effective support and advocacy. On this day, the state parties to the OPCW reaffirm their commitment to bringing about a world truly free of the threat of chemical weapons.

On such an occasion, it is both appropriate and essential to remember the chemical attacks that Syria has seen in recent years, and more importantly to remember the victims and survivors of those attacks who are still awaiting justice and accountability to this day.

As SNHR’s database attests, a total of 222 chemical attacks have been documented in Syria since the first documented use of chemical weapons on December 23, 2012 until November 30, 2022. These attacks are distributed by the perpetrator party as follows:

A. The Syrian regime has carried out 217 chemical attacks across Syria.

B. ISIS has carried out five chemical attacks, all of which took place in Aleppo governorate.

We can also divide the attacks according to the UN Security Council resolutions that addressed the use of chemical weapons in Syria:

A. The Syrian regime has carried out 217 chemical attacks, divided according to Security Council resolution as follows:

1- Before Security Council Resolution 2118, issued on September 27, 2013: 33 attacks.

2- Since Security Council Resolution 2118, issued on September 27, 2013: 184 attacks.

3- Since Security Council Resolution 2209, issued on March 6, 2015: 115 attacks.

4- Since the establishment of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism and Security Council Resolution 2235, issued on August 7, 2015: 59 attacks.

B. ISIS has carried out five chemical attacks, all of which were in Aleppo governorate, all of which constituted violations of Security Council resolutions 2118, 2209, and 2235.

As a result of these attacks, a total of 1,510 individuals; divided between 1,409 civilians, 94 armed opposition fighters, and seven prisoners from Syrian regime forces died. Of the 1,409 civilians killed by the attacks, 205 were children and 260 were women (adult female). All of the victims who died as a result of these attacks were killed in attacks carried out by the Syrian regime. Additionally, 11,212 people were injured in chemical weapon attacks, 11,080 of whom were injured in chemical attacks by the Syrian regime, while the remaining 132 were injured in chemical attacks by ISIS.

