SNHR Participates in Two Events on the Margins of the OPCW CSP-27

SNHR’s director Fadel Abdul Ghany participates in even titled ‘The Chemical Weapons Convention and Civil Society’

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Hague – December 2022

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, the Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), took part in two events held on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Conference of the States Parties (CSP) held on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

At the invitation of Mr. Bård Ivar Svendsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Luxembourg and the Permanent Representative of Norway to the OPCW and the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr. Abdul Ghany participated in a side event entitled, ‘Civil Society and the Chemical Weapon Convention’. The event, which took place at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in the Hague, was cosponsored by the Permanent Representations of Canada, the European Union, Germany, Norway, and the United States of America. As well as Mr. Abdul Ghany, other speakers at the event included Mr. Christo Grozev, the lead Russia investigator at Bellingcat, and Mr. Radi Saad, the Hazmat Team Coordinator with the White Helmets. The session was moderated by Paul Walker, Chair of the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition (CWCC).

Friday, December 2, 2022

Mr. Abdul Ghany also took part in another side-event, entitled ‘Dialogue With the Civil Society’, which was organized by the Permanent Representatives of Canada, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, and the European Union, together with the French Presidency of the Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons.

