SNHR Head Meets With Officials from Several UK FCDO Depts

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Monday, December 5, 2022

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), held a number of meetings with senior officials from several departments of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with the discussions focusing on potential opportunities for increased cooperation.

The talks also touched upon several issues related to the ongoing human rights violation in Syria, including forced displacement, enforced disappearance and torture, as well as on the reasons why it is essential to impose more sanctions on the perpetrators of violations, the most prominent of whom is the Syrian regime, and on how all these issues relate to the course of accountability.

On the sidelines of this visit, Mr. Abdul Ghany also participated in an event entitled, ‘The Future of Accountability in Syria’. Organized by the Syrian British Consortium (SCB), the event was held at King’s College London on the day of the visit, with Mr. Abdul Ghany shedding light during the event on the failures of accountability mechanics over the course of the past 11 years, which were caused by reasons beyond the control of the Syrian people and human rights organizations. Mr. Abdul Ghany stressed that the world states and the UN Security Council should be held collectively responsible for the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators of these violations.

In the many international meetings which the SNHR holds and participates in, we take great care to brief our partners on our past and present activities and future plans, and on the progress we’re making, in order to realize greater cooperative efforts and increase the level of advocacy for human rights in Syria.