SNHR Director Delivers a Training Course to Human Rights Graduate Students at the Doha Institue for Graduate Studies

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), recently delivered a two-day course to Graduate Students of the Doha Institute for Higher Studies’ Human Rights Program.

The course tackled the topics of mechanisms for documenting and monitoring violations, and investigating specific incidents, focusing particularly on conducting interviews with victims and eyewitnesses, and creating effective templates in preperation of the stage of writing reports.

This training course forms part of the long-standing collaboration and coordination between SNHR and the Doha Institute for Higher Studies’ Human Rights Program, with the aim of passing on knowledge and experience to graduate students which they can fruitfully utilize in their professional lives.