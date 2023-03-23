SNHR is the Second Most-Cited Source in the US Department of State 2022 Report on Human Rights Practice in Syria

The Report Highlights that the Overwhelming Majority of Victims’ Families Have Been Unable to Acquire Death Certificates for Their Loved Ones

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On Monday March 20, 2023, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy Human Rights and Labor (DRL) issued its annual reports on the human rights practices documented in nations worldwide for the year 2022. The DRL’s 94-page report on Syria documented multiple patterns of violations of international law.

The report draws upon a number of human rights sources. Those are ordered by the number of times they were cited as follows:

1. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI): 128 citations.

2. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR): 104 citations.

3. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): 10 citations.

In addition, the DRL report cites other sources such as the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Amnesty International, as well as local organizations and other sources, in addition to the expertise and the investigations conducted by the team members of the DRL itself.

It should be noted that, with this year’s report, the DRL has now used SNHR as a primary source in its reports for 11 consecutive years. The DRL’s Human Rights Practices Reports are an official and foundational document that accurately describes the state of human rights in Syria, and a principal reference resource for different US government bodies, as well as many congressmen, congresswomen and other US decision-makers.

