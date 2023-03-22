Joint Statement: Interactive Dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic

Languages Available In English

Every Casualty Counts, together with members of the Casualty Recorders Network, Airwars and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) welcome the Commission’s engagement in efforts to document all individual deaths and disappearances in Syria, including its contribution to OHCHR’s studies compiling and analysing information on casualties.

In the Commission’s view, what additional resources or mandates would help maximise the possibility of ensuring every victim is individually identified and, potentially, located?

Is there sufficient coordination between efforts to identify missing persons, including the forcibly disappeared, and those working on identification of the deceased? How could these be improved?

We urge Council members to ensure the Commission’s mandate continues to be renewed and adequately resourced for as long as necessary.

