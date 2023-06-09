We Know Who Used Chemical Weapons in Syria: What is Next?

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), Batyna, and the White Helmets are pleased to invite you to attend a physical event on the sidelines of the Syria Brussels Conference VII entitled, ‘We know who used chemical weapons in Syria: What is next?’. The event is set to be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Brussels time (6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Syria time).

Location: THON Hotel EU, Rue de la Loi 75, 1040 Brussels

Room: Belgium III

Despite chemical weapons attracting wide international disapprobation and documentation efforts collating thousands of items of evidence, impunity still exists. This panel discussion will explore what was done so far, what impunity for a weapon of mass destruction means and an assessment of options of how to tackle the impunity gap.

This side-event features a panel discussion between Syrian civil society organizations, legal experts, and state representatives.

Panelists:

Amb. Stephen Rapp, US Holocaust Museum and Former US Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice

Amb. Mika-Markus Leinonen, EU representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) (TBC)

Amb. Fatou Bensouda, former International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor

An OPCW representative (TBC)

Raed al Saleh, Director of the White Helmets

Lubna Kanawati, Chemical Weapons Victims Association

Fadel Abdul Ghany, SNHR Executive Director

Moderator:

Lotte Leicht, European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) Board Chair

To attend, please fill the form.

The side-event will be conducted in English, with Arabic interpretation available.

For more information, please contact Abdullah Bassam

[email protected]