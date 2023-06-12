SNHR Participates in the Panel, ‘Impunity Kills Lessons from Syria and Ukraine’

Languages Available In English

The Syria-Ukraine Network (SUN), a coalition of organizations and individuals in Syria, Ukraine, and abroad which aims to expose and stop war crimes in both countries, is organizing a panel entitled, ‘Impunity Kills – Lessons from Syria and Ukraine’. Three members of SUN will be represented on the panel: the Centre for Civil Liberties (CCL) Ukraine, the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR). The event is set to be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 15:15-16:15 Denmark time, (16:15-17:15 Syria time).

Location: A5: The International Arena

This year’s Folkemødet is taking place in a context of rising global tensions and, most importantly, in a world facing extraordinary challenges to the rules-based international order. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its war crimes there have been emboldened among others by a lack of accountability for egregious crimes against humanity, such as those committed, for instance, in Syria. There cannot be peace and stability without accountability, and what is at stake is the rules-based international order itself.

Panellists

Stephen Rapp, former US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes & Genocide Prevention Fellow US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Oleksandra Matviichuk, Director of the Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of SNHR

Mouaz Mustafa, Executive Director of SETF

Olga Lautman, Coordinator & Senior Fellow at the Syria-Ukraine Network Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA)

Ivan M. Nielsen, former Danish Special Representative the Syria Crisis