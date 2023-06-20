SNHR Participates in the SUN Event ‘Impunity Kills – Lessons from Syria and Ukraine’

Languages Available In English

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), participated in a panel discussion entitled, ‘Impunity Kills – Lessons from Syria and Ukraine’. The event, which was held in Bornholm, Denmark; was organized by the Syria-Ukraine Network (SUN) – a coalition of organizations and individuals from Syria, Ukraine and other nations aiming to end and expose war crimes in Syria and Ukraine.

The panel featured Stephen Rapp, Fellow US Holocaust Memorial Museum & former US Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes & Genocide Prevention, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Director of the Center for Civil Liberties, Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of SNHR, Mouaz Mustafa, Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF), Olga Lautman, Coordinator & Senior Fellow at the Syria-Ukraine Network Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), and Ivan M. Nielsen, former Danish Special Representative for the Syria Crisis.

The panel discussed the extraordinary challenges faced by the rules-based international system today. The absence of accountability for the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Syrian regime and Russia and their impunity have only led to more horrific violations in Ukraine. The panelists also discussed the importance of accountability in a broader sense for the realization of sustained peace and stability, and the prospects of accountability in the context of the current international system and its rules.

Download the full statement