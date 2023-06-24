SNHR Participates in a Seminar for the Campaign, ‘Journeys of Hope. Together we create opportunities. Inclusion of refugees builds a better future for all.’

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) is pleased to invite you to a seminar discussing the campaign, ‘Journeys of Hope. Together we create opportunities. Inclusion of refugees builds a better future for all’, which will feature the following MENA members of the International Coalition of the Sites of Conscience: Lebanon’s Act for the Disappeared, Yemen’s Gusoor, and Syria’s SNHR. The event will focus on how to change the stereotypical narratives concerning internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, and how to reintegrate them economically and socially into their host communities.

Time: Monday, June 26, 2023, 17:00 Syria time

The event is set to be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, 17:00 Syria time, and will be

broadcast live on the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience’s Facebook page.