SNHR Participates in the Event, ‘Pathways to Safe Return: Addressing Challenges for Syrian Refugees in the Wake of Regime Normalization’

Thursday, July 6, 2023 – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in a virtual panel discussion entitled, ‘Pathways to Safe Return: Addressing Challenges for Syrian Refugees in the Wake of Regime Normalization’, which was organized by Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, and co-hosted by the Immigration Policy Lab at Stanford University and ETH Zurich, European Institute of Peace (EIP), and SNHR.

The panel discussed the pressing issues that need to be addressed for the millions of Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries—mainly Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan—to safely return home, as well as what role can the Arab League countries and the international community play to enable or facilitate a safe return for Syrian refugees.

The panel featured Ala’ Alrababa’h, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Public Policy Group and Immigration Policy Lab at ETH Zurich, Marie Forstier, Senior Advisor at the EIP, and Fadel Abdul Ghany, SNHR Executive Director, with Maha Yahya, Director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, acting as a moderator.

In his speech, Mr. Abdul Ghany underlined that the violations by the Syrian regime, first and foremost, as well as the other parties to the conflict is the reason that drove millions of Syrians to displace, and remains the issue generating more and more refugees. He also stressed that returning refugees, whether forcibly or voluntarily, are suffering the same violations suffered by the residents of Syria.

