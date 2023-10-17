Ruthless Cyberattacks Target SNHR Website

The Attack Happened a Few Days After SNHR Revealed its Data Being Utilized in the Case Against the Syrian Regime at the ICJ

On the morning of October 16, 2023, the website of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) was the target of a series of ruthless and sustained cyberattacks. These attacks, which took the form of a DDoS that aimed to completely shut down the SNHR site, lasted for over three hours.

DDoS, or Distributed Denial of Service, attacks focus on exhausting a website’s online resources, such as its cyber infrastructure, with the aim of taking it offline. DDoS attacks are carried out by sending a massive number of requests to the provider in order to exhaust its request-processing capabilities, thereby rendering it not properly functional for a certain period of time.

Thanks to our IT team’s prompt reaction and expertise, however, SNHR was able to fend off this attack and swiftly restore our website’s functionality.

