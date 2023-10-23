fbpx
SNHR Welcomes French Judiciary’s Issuance of Four Arrest Warrants for Four Senior Regime Officers for Committing War Crimes

SNHR Provided the Examining Magistrates With Large Amounts of Data and Other Evidence on the Syrian Regime’s Use of Barrel Bombs

France’s ‘War Crimes Unit’ issued arrest warrants for four senior officers of Syrian regime forces over their complicity in a war crime in the form of “Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities” and “Intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects, that is, objects which are not military objectives.” These charges refer to the officers’ involvement in bombardment of the Tareeq al-Sad neighborhood in Daraa city using barrel on June 7, 2017, which killed French citizen Salah Abou Nabbout. One of the barrel bombs struck Salah’s house in the neighborhood which was then being used as a school.

Omar Abou Nabbout, the victim’s son, filed a complaint with the French court on behalf of his father in 2017. This prompted a judicial investigation to which the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) contributed by suppling the investigating judges with detailed information on the incident in question, as well as securing eyewitnesses and survivors, and giving more extensive information about the Syrian regime’s use of barrel bombs. In fact, SNHR released a report on this incident on July 9, 2017.

Furthermore, at the request of the judge handling the case, Fadel Abdul Ghany, SNHR’s Executive Director, testified as an expert witness on the Syrian regime’s use of barrel bombs in January 2020.

