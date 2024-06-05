A Joint Statement by Syrian Civil Society Organizations and Victims’ Associations Welcoming the Paris Criminal Court’s Ruling to Sentence Three High-Ranking Syrian Security Officials to Life Imprisonment in the Dabbagh Case

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris, 4 June 2024 – On May 24, 2024, the Paris Criminal Court issued a life imprisonment sentence against three high-ranking Syrian security officials close to Bashar al-Assad: Major General Ali Mamlouk, Major General Jamil al-Hassan, and Brigadier General Abdel Salam Mahmoud. They were convicted of complicity in committing crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Syrian-French nationals Mazzen and Patrick Dabbagh.

This ruling came after four days of hearing testimonies from experts and survivors from the Investigation Branch of the Air Force Intelligence Department detention center at Mezzeh Airport. The evidence presented over eight years proved the responsibility of these officials for the crimes. Mazzen and Patrick were detained and forcibly disappeared in 2013. Death certificates were issued for them by the Syrian government in 2018, after they were killed as a result of torture and ill-treatment.

This trial is the first of its kind in France, holding high-level Syrian officials accountable for their crimes.

We, the undersigned Syrian civil society organizations and victims and survivors’ associations, welcome this ruling. It represents an important step on the path to justice and reaffirms the ongoing efforts to combat impunity until all perpetrators of violations in Syria are held accountable and the victims are given justice and adequate compensation.

We also extend our sincere thanks for the courage and determination shown by the witnesses and the Dabbagh family in reaching this ruling. We eagerly anticipate the day when Syrian men and women can seek justice in their own courts, for we believe that true justice is the foundation of the peace and stability we all aspire to achieve.

Signatories: