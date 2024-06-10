SNHR is Now A Member of the Alliance Against Genocide

Languages Available In English

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR):

For 13 years, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has worked diligently on documenting gross human rights violations; these include extrajudicial killing, torture, forced displacement, and attacks on vital facilities such as hospitals and schools; with many of those violations, especially those perpetrated by Syrian regime forces, amounting to crimes against humanity. We have documented and archived these violations in a database that today contains details of millions of incidents, as well as the names of thousands of perpetrators responsible for these violations.

In line with its efforts, mission, and values, SNHR has recently joined the Alliance Against Genocide; a global, non-centralized network comprising numerous organizations that work to put pressure on governments, the UN, and international organizations to establish effective early-warning systems, and take the necessary action to prevent genocide.

The Alliance Against Genocide has four main goals

1. Provide public information on the nature of genocide and create the necessary political will to prevent and stop it.

2. create effective early warning systems, alerting the world, especially governments to potential ethnic conflict and genocide.

3. Stimulate international, regional, and national action to stop genocidal processes, including effective diplomacy and mobilization of rapid response forces to prevent and stop genocide.

4. Arrest, prosecute, and punish those who commit genocide, including ensuring the effective functioning of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the use of national courts with universal jurisdiction, and the creation of special courts to prosecute perpetrators of genocide.

Through joining the Alliance Against Genocide, SNHR aims to further examine some of the regime’s practices, particularly its collective siege and deliberate starvation of entire populations with the aim of exterminaing them. Among these incidents are the siege on Eastern Ghouta, including the use of chemical weapons, the siege on Darayya, the siege on al-Mu’adamiya, the siege on the Old Homs neighborhoods, and on other areas, all of which we have documented extensively.

This invaluable partnership supports SNHR’s mission in preserving victims’ rights and fulfilling justice, as part of the global mission to prevent genocide worldwide.