Webinar Invitation: Exploring the Correlation Between Displacement and Healthcare Crises in Syria

The Global Alliance on War, Conflict & Health (GAWCH), in partnership with the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), cordially invites you to the webinar, ‘Double Burden: Exploring the Correlation Between Displacement and Healthcare Crises in Syria’ on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 17:00-18:00 Syria time (14:00-15:00 UTC/07:00-08:00 PDT).

The webinar will explore the impact of the systematic attacks targeting medical facilities in Syria, specifically with respect to the availability and quality of healthcare provided to internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 2011, with particular emphasis on the healthcare challenges faced by IDP children as a result of these attacks. The panelists will also explore what can be done to improve the process of collecting, verifying, and publishing data on attacks targeting medical facilities in order to make better decisions on policies and assistance. Questions about what the international community can to do respond more efficiently and prevent attacks on healthcare infrastructure in conflict zones will also be discussed, as well as the nature of the long-term ramifications on public health resulting from the continued attacks against healthcare systems designated for IDPs in Syria, and how to alleviate these effects.

Speakers

Moderator:

Dr. Annie Sparrow, Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP)

Speaker:

Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director, Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

This event will be conducted in English, with Arabic interpretation available.