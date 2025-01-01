Important Announcement on Inquires About Forcibly Disappeared Persons

HomeArrestImportant Announcement on Inquires About Forcibly Disappeared Persons
To People With Relatives Who Are Forcibly Disappeared Persons in Syria, Both Syrians and Foreigners

We profoundly understand your unimaginable pain and anxiety over your loved ones. Our team is working tirelessly to provide support and assist in uncovering their fate. We have received an increasing number of messages and inquiries in the last few days. SNHR would like to assure everyone that we are treating all incoming requests with the utmost seriousness and attention.

To facilitate and expedite the response process when contacting us, please:

Provide all available information about the missing person, including their full name, date of disappearance, and any additional details that may assist the investigation.

Attach your preferred means of communication (phone number, email, etc.).

Contact via e-mail:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Via WhatsApp:

+4411436606644

You can also document an arrest incident through the following link:

https://snhr.org/1573-2/

We are appreciative of your patience and cooperation. Please know that you have our unwavering solidarity and most heartfelt empathy for your plight.

